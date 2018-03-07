Sunny & Cool For A Few Days, with Frost Possible Overnight

by Ben Lang

Cooler air arrived last night and it can certainly be felt today. As of 11AM, temperatures are only in the mid 40s to low 50s. Highs today remain below 60 degrees, and winds remain breezy out of the northwest at 10 to 15 mph. A cold night is ahead, with overnight lows falling into the low to mid 30s by sunrise Thursday morning. Thursday will also be a cool day, with highs in the mid and upper 50s. A freeze watch is effect for Thursday night and Friday morning, which means its likely that at least our northern counties will see frost. If you have any cold-sensitive plants, bring them inside both tonight and Thursday night. After that, we’ll see warmer overnight lows heading into this weekend.

Friday afternoon will be a little warmer with winds shifting back to a more southeast direction. Expect highs in the mid 60s. Rain and storms are likely Saturday and Sunday. On the plus side, for Saturday the rain should be later in the day. That means we could be dry for the Montgomery 5k and half Marathon, but we’ll continue to monitor since there’s still some model spread in terms of rain arrival times. More rain and storms look likely through Saturday night and Sunday. For now, severe weather is not expected this weekend.

The rain departs by late Sunday, and then cool, sunny conditions return for the start of next week. Highs next Monday through Wednesday will be in the upper 50s/low 60s. Low temperatures will likely drop back into the 30s early next week.