Sunny Days, Cold Nights

by Ryan Stinnett

The counter-clockwise flow around an East Coast storm will cause a strong north breeze to usher in colder air today and the rest of the week. Today the sky will be ma sunny with a high only in the upper 50s, ten degrees below average for early March in Alabama. We are still projecting early morning lows in the close to freezing for most of Central Alabama early Thursday and Friday mornings and colder spots will see mid 20s. Frost should be fairly widespread early Friday when the wind will be near calm. Growers beware. Thursday and Friday afternoons will be sunny; the daytime high Thursday will be in the upper 50s, followed by a high in the low to mid 60s Friday afternoon.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Clouds return to the state Saturday and the day will be cloudy with occasional rain as moist air moves northward. A deep surface low is expected to pass across Alabama, and that should limit our threat for strong thunderstorms but we are expecting widespread rain Saturday night and into early Sunday. The high Saturday will be in the upper 60s, but a good chance we won’t get out of the 50s Sunday with a gusty north wind and lingering clouds. Also this weekend Daylight Saving Time begins as we spring forward and lose that hour of sleep Saturday night into Sunday.

BELOW AVERAGE TEMPS NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will be well below average for the first half of the week with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s we will have the threat of more freezing temperatures during the early morning hours. It looks to remain dry through midweek as well.

Have a great day!

Ryan