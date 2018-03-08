12-Year-Old Girl Charged For Posting Prattville School Threats

by Danielle Wallace

A social media threat aimed at 2 Autauga County schools has a 12-year-old girl facing charges of making terrorist threats. She was taken to a youth facility for posting a threat to shoot students at Prattville Junior High and Prattville High School.

“Some people might think they are jokes. We don’t think they’re jokes, they are serious, they have terrorized people in Prattville and other school systems,” says Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson.

The student was taken into custody at Prattville Junior High. Thompson says right now the student’s motive isn’t clear.

“Her emotion – none,” says Thompson.

In addition to the students, officers are also looking into charging the parents.

“As a parent you have an obligation to monitor what your children are doing and for a 12-year-old that she did and to be able to do this with no parental guidance-to me needs to be addressed and we’re going to do everything that we can to address that in our courts,” says Thompson.

Some people believe when it comes to cases like these it all starts at home.

“I think it has to do with the way kids are raised nowadays. I think that one of the problems is that it seems like the young people are doing it and I think that it’s the video games and just the way they are raised,” says Prattville resident Buddy Englebert.

While it is unclear as to why this threat and others have been made, Thompson says he thinks students are using it as a way to get out of school.

“We’ve had a large amount of school kids not go to schools just because they were scared and their parents were concerned over what was being said,” says Thompson.

He says that it is a action that could follow you with a lifetime of charges.

“We’re going to do everything that we can to show that we are not going to tolerate it,” says Thompson.

Prattville Police say if you do come across threats on social media, you are asked not to continually share them. They say that intills more fear. Instead contact the department directly.