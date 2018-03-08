Alabama Women’s Hall of Fame Inducts Two

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Two more women have been added to the Alabama Women’s Hall of Fame located on the campus of Judson College in Marion.

Jessie Welch Austin was the first woman elected sheriff in Alabama.

She served a term as Elmore County sheriff then went on to become the warden at Tutwiler Prison for women.

Jeanne Friegel Berman was a political activist and civic leader in Montgomery.

Berman is credited with reestablishing the Alabama League of Women Voters.

Governor Kay Ivey was the guest speaker at the induction ceremony luncheon.

“I’m able to stand here as the second woman governor and the first female Republican governor because of many women who have made impacts in our great state and helped us all advance,” said Ivey.

“The challenge for all of us is to be sure that we’re building the younger generation for them to take over and lead as well.”

Eighty-nine women have been inducted into the Alabama Women’s Hall of Fame since it was established in 1970.

Helen Keller, Coretta Scott King, Julia Tutweiler and Rosa Parks are some of women who’ve been inducted.