Cause of Two House Fires Under Investigation

by Lillie Dunn

The cause of two house fires is being investigated by Montgomery fire officials.

The blaze was reported around 4:36 a.m. in the 900 block of high street.

Firefighters say two vacant residential structures were fully engulfed with heavy smoke and flames when they arrived.

It took approximately an hour for fire crews to gain control. Both structures sustained extensive damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.