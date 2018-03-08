Cold With Widespread Frost !

by Shane Butler

We’re heading toward one of the coldest nights we’ve felt in quite a while. A clear sky along with light winds will set the stage for upper 20s to lower 30s. We expect widespread frost across the region. Abundant sunshine will help thaw us out quickly on Friday Temperatures will manage to top out in the low to mid 60s for highs. Over the weekend, Saturday starts out chilly in the 40s but rebounds into the lower 70s by afternoon. A cold front will be advancing toward the state and we see showers developing during the late afternoon hours. A good soaking rain event is setting up for Saturday night into Sunday. Rainfall potential of 1 to 2 inches will be possible. The clouds and rain clear out and we deal with another cold snap early next week.