Freezing Temperatures Tonight

by Ryan Stinnett

SUNNY, COOL DAYS: After the cold mornings, today and tomorrow will feature a sky full of sunshine. Today expect a high in the upper 50s. Friday will be warmer, with highs in the lower to mid 60s.

FREEZING TEMPS TONIGHT: Temperatures will range from 28 to 34 degrees late tonight and into Friday morning. Sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or

highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. Growers Beware!!!

RAIN RETURNS: Clouds return to the state Saturday and the day will be mainly cloudy, but most of the day looks dry, with the exception of a few passing showers. A cold front approaches the state late Saturday when rain and storms will become more widespread Saturday night and into early Sunday. The risk of organized severe thunderstorms remains low due to lack of instability and the SPC does not have any part of our state in a severe weather outlook for the weekend. Rain amounts of around 1 inch are expected over the weekend and for now the most widespread rain will come during the overnight hours and ending my mid morning Sunday. Clouds linger through Sunday afternoon, and the day will be cooler with a high in the 60s in many areas with a cool north breeze.

COLDER TO START NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will be well below average for the first half of the week with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s we will have the threat of more freezing temperatures during the early morning hours. It looks to remain dry through midweek as well.

