A Light Freeze Tonight; Rain and Storms This Weekend

by Ben Lang

First and foremost, a freeze warning is in effect from 12AM Friday to 8AM Friday morning. A light freeze is expected tonight, with temperatures dropping to just below freezing for much of central and south Alabama before sunrise Friday. You’ll want to bring any cold sensitive plants and pets inside.

For the rest of Thursday, sunshine and cool, breezy weather continue. Highs today only reach the mid to upper 50s. Lows tonight will range from the upper 20s to lower 30s. Temperatures trend upward on Friday, with highs in the low to mid 60s and a mostly sunny sky. Friday night should be milder, with lows dropping into the mid 40s.

Rain enters the picture for the weekend. Much of Saturday morning should be dry, and temperatures will warm quickly thanks to our winds turning to a south to southeast directions. We should be well into the 60s by noon. Rain arrives ahead of a low pressure system and cold front Saturday afternoon and evening. Some thunderstorms are possible too, but severe weather is still not expected either Saturday night or Sunday. Most of the rain should clear the area by Sunday afternoon, and drier, cooler weather returns Sunday night.

Monday morning low temperatures are back down to near 40 degrees. Monday afternoon’s highs only reach the upper 50s and low 60s. Tuesday through Thursday appear to be mostly sunny and cool days, with highs in the 60s and lows in the 30s.