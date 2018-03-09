A Dry, Sunny, and Warmer Friday; Storms Ahead This Weekend

by Ben Lang

Temperatures will warm further than the last couple days, and by mid afternoon most spots should at least be in the low to mid 60s. Temperatures also remain milder tonight, with lows in the lower to mid 40s. Rain and storms arrive this weekend.

Saturday will start dry and with some sun, but clouds gradual increase in coverage during the day. Some isolated showers may try to pop up during the afternoon, but heavier rain and storms will arrive late Saturday night and Sunday morning. Some of these storms could be strong to severe, and there is still quite a bit of uncertainty as to where they will track across our area. Some of the latest guidance suggests they’ll push through primarily extreme southwest Alabama, missing much of our viewing area. Instability will be limited Saturday night and Sunday morning, so widespread severe weather is not expected. The primary severe weather risk for now appears to be strong wind gusts. Most of this activity, if any, will exit our southeast counties by the early afternoon, ending the severe weather threat.

We could see some lighter rain Sunday afternoon, but the overall trend will be towards drier weather thanks to a cold front pushing through. Sunday night lows drop back into the low 40s due to the cooler air behind the front. Next week looks cool and dry, with no significant storm system impacting us from next Monday through Friday. Highs will generally be in the low to mid 60s, and overnight lows will be in the 30s. We could see a light freeze Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday night of next week, with temperatures expected to fall to near freezing.