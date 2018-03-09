Frosty Friday Morning, Warmer for the Weekend

by Ryan Stinnett

FINE-LOOKING FRIDAY: After the cold morning, today will be another day with plenty of sunshine and it will be a warmer day as afternoon highs will climb into the lower and mid 60s.

RAIN RETURNS: A surface low develops west of the state Saturday, and will pull moist air northward into our state. Clouds will increase with a risk of showers, but it still looks like most of Saturday will be dry with a high in the upper 60s. Rain becomes widespread Saturday night and Sunday as a surface low passes over the northern counties of Alabama. Some thunder is possible, but this is not a setup for severe storms as the low is too far south. Rain amounts will be in the 1-2 inch range, and the most widespread rain should come from about 7:00 PM Saturday evening through 12:00 noon Sunday. Sunday’s high should be in the low to mid 60s.

COLD NEXT WEEK: It looks like yet another low pressure forms off the Carolina Coast early next week and head towards the Northeast. The counter-clockwise flow around the low will pull down colder air into Alabama for at least the first half of next week. Temperatures will be well below average with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s we will have the threat of more freezing temperatures during the early morning hours. Actually on Monday, temperatures are likely to hold in the 40s all day. It looks to remain dry through midweek as well.

Have a great day!

Ryan