Weekend Rain Ahead

by Shane Butler

High pressure will give way to the next cold front heading southward this weekend. We don’t expect a washout but showers and t-storms will develop ahead of the front both days. We could see a few strong storms with gusty winds being the main threat. Rainfall potential of 1 to 2 inches will be possible with this system. We are back to clear and cooler weather conditions early next week. Daytime highs drop into the upper 50s to lower 60s while overnight lows fall into the lower to mid 30s again. It’s a brief cold snap and it’s done by mid week. Another warming trend kicks in late week and continues into next weekend.