Rain And Storms Arrive Late Tonight

by Ben Lang

More clouds rolled in this afternoon, and here and there we’ve experienced brief isolated showers. Our chance for rain increases late this evening with a few showers and maybe some storms encroaching into our northern counties from the north. However, the better chance for rain arrives after midnight through early Sunday morning as a complex of rain and storms swings our way from the northwest. While there could be some gusty winds as this system swings through, severe weather is not expected. That complex should reach the 65/85 junction by late Sunday morning.

The rain and storms exit southeast Alabama during the afternoon. Some isolated to scattered showers will still be possible during the afternoon behind the first band of rain. Sunday afternoon high temperatures recover into the mid and upper 60s. Then, a cold front pushes through the state Sunday evening. Cooler air spills in behind the front, dropping Sunday night/Monday morning lows to the mid 40s.

The sky should clear towards Monday afternoon, but its going to be a cool day with highs in the upper 50s/low 60s. We’ll have to watch the overnight low temperatures several days next week for brief sub-freezing periods during the early mornings. Monday through Thursday night lows drop into the low/mid 30s. On the bright side (literally) plenty of sunshine fills Monday through Friday afternoon. We should see high temperatures in the lower 60s Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs on Thursday and Friday reach the mid to upper 60s.