Selma Man Dies in Auto Accident

Victim was walking near his home.

by Tim Lennox

Alabama State Troopers say the 81 year old victim was walking near his home on Mathews Lane two miles East of Selma on Friday when he was struck by a car.

They identify the victim as 81 year old Charles E Sau Spencer.

The driver of the 2001 Chevrolet Monte Carlo was not injured and has not been identified by authorities. No word on charges.