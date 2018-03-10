Tennessee Woman Pushes to Beat Guinness World Record with a Triple Stroller in the Montgomery Half Marathon

by Danielle Wallace

A Tennessee woman may now be in the Guinness record books. Ashlee Eskelsen set a new world record for pushing a triple stroller with her 3 sons on board in Saturday’s Montgomery Half Marathon and 5K.

“We had some hard hills out there but I was definitely praying and I had my husband with me and this race is amazing. They let me do this. It was a great opportunity,” says Eskelsen.

Her motivation? She ran in last year’s Boston Marathon.

“I was 14 weeks pregnant with my little son and it’s always been a dream of mine to do Boston and once I did that I was looking for something else,” says Eskelsen.

The previous Guinness world record was 1 hour, 47 minutes, and 59 seconds. The combined stroller and kids weighed about 150 pounds. But she still was able to beat the old record with a time of 1 hour, 47 minutes and 29 seconds.

“Those last few miles-they were hard. I don’t know if I have ever had miles that hard before. I had to stay strong mentally and my motto is just for mom’s everywhere and I definitely was praying like I said out there. So, I was hoping some angels would could help me push it because no one else was allowed to touch the stroller,” says Eskelsen.

Coordinators say, runners like Eskelsen keep runners returning to the Montgomery races.

“We have some great running groups in Montgomery to support this plus people that have come from all over-all over the country really. We’re kind of known as the best bang for the buck,” says Hardy Sellers.

Eskelsen says support from friends and family keep her going.

“This kiddo he was encouraging me at the whole time. He would yell at me go faster mama and he rocked back and forth,” says Eskelsen.

The previous triple stroller record was set by Ann Marie Cody in the Fresno half marathon. Guinness will have to confirm the race times before the records are updated.

To view a full list of runners in Montgomery’s 2018 Half Marathon and 5K you can visit https://themontgomeryhalf.com/