Rain Ends Tonight; A Cool And Windy Monday Ahead

by Ben Lang

The heaviest rain is now heading out of southeast Alabama, and the overall trend will be towards drier and cooler weather by Monday morning. Additional scattered showers are possible tonight as a cold front sweeps through central and south Alabama. That results in gusty winds and temperatures in the 40s for the morning commute. The morning starts cloudy, but the sky will clear from west to east and by the afternoon we’ll see plenty of sun. High temperatures only make it into the 50s, and wind speeds will be between 10 and 20 mph with higher gusts through the day.

Then, cold nights with near or below freezing temperatures settle in for much of the week. Lows will be in the low to mid 30s from Monday through Wednesday night. Tuesday and Wednesday’s daytime highs will only be near 60, although both will be sunny days.

A gradual warming trend begins Thursday with highs in the mid 60s. Friday’s highs reach the low 70s. The rainy weekend curse could continue next weekend, with a chance for rain Saturday and Sunday.