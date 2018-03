Tuskegee Airman Dies at 95.

Was a 3-war military veteran and served as a New York City Police Officer.

by Tim Lennox

One of the remaining Tuskegee Airmen has died in New York City.

WPIX TV in New York reports Floyd Carter, Sr. had a long military and police career:

“The Congressional Medal of Honor recipient also flew during the Korean and Vietnam wars, and led the first squadron of supply-laden planes into Berlin during the famed Cold War airlift of 1948-49”

Carter was 95.