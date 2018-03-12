Another Cold Snap !

by Shane Butler

Another cold snap is underway and it’s sticking around through most of this week. A clear sky and light winds will allow temps to drop into the low to mid 30s tonight. This will be idea conditions for patchy frost to develop by Tuesday morning. It won’t be as windy but temps will still remain cool despite abundant sunshine Tuesday afternoon. Temps will hover around the freezing mark both Wednesday and Thursday morning. Patchy frost will continue to be a threat both mornings. It’s looking much warmer as we head into the upcoming weekend. Temps will recover nicely into the low to mid 70s by Friday afternoon. The trade out for the warm temps will be the chance for rain. We expect showers and t-storms late Friday and throughout the weekend.