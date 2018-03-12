Autauga Co. Superintendent Addresses Recent Threats

by Andrew James

Autauga County Schools have seen numerous threats in recent weeks. Superintendent Spence Agee says it’s an issue they’re tackling everyday, but they can’t do it alone.

Attendance Monday at Prattville Intermediate School was lower than usual. School officials say 10% of students were out after a student was arrested for making a threat on social media Sunday.

“They know what they’re doing, but for some reason they don’t think they’re going to get caught,” Agee explained.

It’s a battle they can’t fight alone though, Agee says parents have the responsibility to know what their children are up to on social media.

“Track what goes on instagram, facebook, snapchat, anything, the parents have to be involved and know what their child is doing at all times,” he shared.

Prattville Mayor Bill Gillespie agrees. He’s working closely with Prattville Police as they continue to monitor social media for threats after multiple recent arrests.

“We’re proactive, ready, and have hopefully made a statement that says we’re not playing,” he said.

Superintendent Agee says he believes the parents of the students making these threats should be charged as well.