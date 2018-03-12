Five People Charged in Death of Missing Pike County Man

by Alabama News Network Staff

Troy police say five people have been charged following the discovery of the body of a missing Pike County man. As Alabama News Network has reported, 48-year-old Gary Lee Pergler had been missing since March 5, when he was last seen at his home on Pike County Road 5516.

Police say Pergler’s body was found Saturday in a rural area on Pike County Road 2274.

Troy police say Pat Dickey, Jr. and Robert Raymond Johnson have been arrested and charged with murder in Pergler’s death. They are being held on $100,000 bond each.

In addition, police say Ashlee Beebe, Jason Michael Schultz and Jessica Mae Furtado have been arrested on charges of hindering prosecution. They are being held on $5,000 bond each.

Police say after Pergler was reported missing, they found evidence inside his home that there had been signs of a struggle and possible foul play. His car was found last Thursday in the Pocosin area on Melanie Lane. Police say Dickey was in the car when it was discovered.

Pergler’s body will be taken to the Alabama Dept. of Forensic Science in Montgomery for an autopsy.