Morning Pledge: The Montgomery Pledge-Mrs. Tankersley’s Class

Alabama News Network Staff,
Posted:

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Morning Pledge is brought to you by the Montgomery Biscuits and was presented by Mrs. Tankersley’s 3rd grade class from The Montgomery Academy.

Related Posts

Morning Pledge: The Montgomery Academy-Mrs. Marsha...
Morning Pledge: The Montgomery Academy-Mrs. Berry&...
Morning Pledge: The Montgomery Academy-Ms. Haigler...
Morning Pledge: Montgomery Academy-Mrs. Bear’...