Noon Update: Sunny, Cool Days; Cold, Frosty Nights

by Ryan Stinnett

FOR MONDAY: Today starts off cloudy with a few lingering showers, but we will see a clearing sky and the day will be cooler with highs in the mid to upper 50s. It will be breezy day with winds out of the northwest at 15-25 mph.

COLDER WEEK AHEAD: A deep trough forms over the eastern U.S, and much colder air settles into Alabama. The week will be dry, but temperatures will be below average with highs in the 50s through Wednesday and once again, some spots will hold in the 40s. Look for more sub-freezing temperatures early Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday mornings. By the end of the week, a warming trend begins and temperatures approach 70 degrees by Friday afternoon.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: The weekend will be warmer with highs in the 70s; with the warmer weather, we are going to be dealing with rain and storms as a cold front approaches. Of course way too early to tell if severe weather will be an issue, but we are heading into the heart of our spring severe weather season so any system warrants watching.

Have a great day!

Ryan