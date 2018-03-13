Alabama House Votes to Reinstate School Security Task Force

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama House of Representatives has voted to reinstate a school safety task force after fatal shootings in Florida and Birmingham schools.

The task force replicates a 2016 initiative and will meet annually with law enforcement, educators and legislators.

Democratic lawmakers criticized that a task force doesn’t take strong enough action against gun control and mental health.

Rep. Ralph Howard on Tuesday questioned whether owning a gun was worth the life of a child and said he hoped to bring back a bill to keep the kids in his district safe.

Multiple bills have been introduced to regulate guns or increase school safety after the Parkland shooting. If they don’t clear committees this week, they face little prospect of passage before the session finishes at the end of March.

