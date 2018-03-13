Auburn & Alabama Prepare for March Madness

by Andrew James

In a state that is dominated by football, March Madness is often times an afterthought, but for the first time since 2003 both Alabama and Auburn have made it to the NCAA Tournament this year.

March March madness was the hot topic this morning on The Max Round Table on 107.5 ESPN The Ticket. Host Doug Amos says both Auburn and Alabama have had big seasons, but that basketball can be a big adjustment for many fans primarily focused on football. He’s hopeful the post-season experience will have a lasting impact on the fans.

“Really energized the fan bases, I know it has at Auburn and Tuscaloosa…big crowds at all their games so it’s pretty exciting,” explained Doug Amos.

No. 9 seed Alabama will face No. 8 seed Virginia Tech Thursday. No. 4 seed Auburn will face No. 13 seed College of Charleston Friday.