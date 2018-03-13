The Cold Lingers Through Thursday Morning

by Shane Butler

Another clear, cold, and frosty overnight is ahead for us. High pressure over the region will provide the clear and cold conditions. The combination of a clear sky and light winds allow temps to drop off into the low to mid 30s. Once again, patchy frost will develop area wide. This latest cold snap will last through Thursday morning and then we start a warming trend that afternoon. Temperatures return to the 70s for highs and lows in the 50s to lower 60s through early next week. This warm up comes with a southerly wind flow and that leads to rain back over the area. Looks like showers and t-storms at times during the upcoming weekend. It will be an active weather pattern that hangs around through Monday.