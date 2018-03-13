Golden Apple: Veronica Montgomery

by Ryan Stinnett

Our Golden Apple Award Winner this week comes from the Elmore County School System. In her 17th of teaching, 7th grade teacher Veronica Montgomery at Millbrook Middle School, gets her students excited about mathematics by engaging them by playing a game called game survivor.

“Survivor is a way of having kids compete with each other and to push themselves to do their work and get motivated, and also lets them know that they compete in the real world everyday and it is just good to work hard everyday,” says Montgomery.

Congratulations Ms. Montgomery!