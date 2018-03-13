Lawmaker Proposes Special Alabama Car Tag for Drivers with Autism

by Alabama News Network Staff

State Rep. Mack Butler (R-Rainbow City) is encouraging lawmakers to support his bill to allow Alabama drivers who are on the autism spectrum to have the option to get a special car tag.

If approved, a driver with a valid autism spectrum disorder could purchase a “Person With Autism” license plate, which would identify that person to law enforcement. The purchase would be voluntary and not mandated.

“A constituent whose son has been diagnosed with autism suggested this legislation as a way of easily notifying law enforcement officers that a driver is on the spectrum in case of traffic stops or other interactions,” Butler said in a statement.

“After seeing some troubling video of an encounter in which officers were unaware that the person they stopped was autistic, it is obvious this legislation is much needed,” he said.