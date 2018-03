Montgomery County Arrests: March 5-March 11

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/40 Demetrius Boone Arrest Date: 3/5/18 Charge(s):

2/40 Jerome Wright Arrest Date: 3/8/18 Charge(s): DUI

3/40 Micheal Wilson Arrest Date: 3/10/18 Charge(s): Arson 1st Degree-Residence

4/40 Artez White Arrest Date: 3/10/18 Charge(s): Possession of Firearm with Alteration & Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance (2 counts)

5/40 Marquiasha Wallace Arrest Date: 3/9/18 Charge(s): Arson 1st Degree-Residence



6/40 Kwame Turner Arrest Date: 3/8/18 Charge(s): Probation Revocation

7/40 Xavier Thomas Arrest Date: 3/9/18 Charge(s): Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree, Probation Violation, Trafficking in Illegal Drugs, & Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance

8/40 Aaron Swanson Arrest Date: 3/5/18 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 2nd, Driving while Revoked (2 counts), & Possession/Receiving Controlled Substance

9/40 Keith Spells Arrest Date: 3/7/18 Charge(s): Operating Vehicle without License, Possession of Controlled Substance (4 counts), Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree (3 counts), Receiving Stolen Property 1st Degree, & Unlawful Distribution/Furnishing Controlled Substance

10/40 Mtwoasi Shambolia Jr. Arrest Date: 3/7/18 Charge(s): Sorna Violation



11/40 Deon Randolph Arrest Date: 3/9/18 Charge(s): Driving while Suspended (2 counts), Operating Vehicle without Insurance, & Speed

12/40 Nikki Lee Rice Arrest Date: 3/9/18 Charge(s): Theft of Property 3rd

13/40 Reco Rainer Arrest Date: 3/7/18 Charge(s): Auto Burglary (2 counts) & Theft of Property 3rd

14/40 Mitchell Provo Arrest Date: 3/6/18 Charge(s): Obstruction of Justice & Probation Revocation

15/40 Terry Perry Arrest Date: 3/9/18 Charge(s): Marijuana Possession 2nd Degree & Unlawful Possession Controlled Substance (2 counts)



16/40 Edward Mooney Arrest Date: 3/5/18 Charge(s): Robbery 1st

17/40 Ladona Missildine Arrest Date: 3/8/18 Charge(s): Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

18/40 Keith Johnson Arrest Date: 3/9/18 Charge(s): Fugitive from Justice

19/40 Charles Jenkins Arrest Date: 3/7/18 Charge(s): Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree

20/40 Shaleta Humphrey Arrest Date: 3/5/18 Charge(s): Breaking/Entering Vehicle & Possession of Forged Instrument 2nd



21/40 Tyler Headley Arrest Date: 3/7/18 Charge(s): Criminal of Forged Instrument 3rd Degree

22/40 Markese Hayes Arrest Date: 3/9/18 Charge(s): Assault 3rd

23/40 Don Hayes Arrest Date: 3/9/18 Charge(s): Obstruction of Justice (2 counts)

24/40 Michael Hammonds Arrest Date: 3/9/18 Charge(s): Sodomy 1st Degree

25/40 Quinshawn Grant Arrest Date: 3/5/18 Charge(s): Theft of Property 3rd Degree



26/40 Chauncey George Arrest Date: 3/8/18 Charge(s): Probation Revocation

27/40 James Garrett Jr. Arrest Date: 3/9/18 Charge(s): Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance

28/40 Terrell Franklin Arrest Date: 3/6/18 Charge(s): Probation Violation

29/40 Rogelio Fonseca Arrest Date: 3/10/18 Charge(s): Reckless Endangerment

30/40 Riley Decatur Arrest Date: 3/9/18 Charge(s): Sorna Violation



31/40 Brandon Coleman Arrest Date: 3/5/18 Charge(s): Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree

32/40 Brandon Chappell Arrest Date: 3/7/18 Charge(s): Carrying Concealed Weapon-Illegal Knife

33/40 Corey Bynum Arrest Date: 3/5/18 Charge(s): Assault 1st Degree, Improper Lane Usage, & Speed Less 25 MPH

34/40 Kristin Brooks Arrest Date: 3/10/18 Charge(s): Driving while Suspended

35/40 Ephriam Bristow Arrest Date: 3/6/18 Charge(s): Negotiating Worthless Instrument-Insufficient Checks, Possession of Forged Instrument 1st (5 counts), & Theft of Property 1st



36/40 Don Blevins Arrest Date: 3/10/18 Charge(s): Burglary III & Escape 1st Degree

37/40 William Ballentine Arrest Date: 3/7/18 Charge(s): Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance

38/40 Quantez Allen Arrest Date: 3/7/18 Charge(s): Robbery 1st

39/40 Latrell Alexander Arrest Date: 3/9/18 Charge(s): Parole Violation & Robbery 1st

40/40 Whitney Adams Arrest Date: 3/8/18 Charge(s): DUI

















































































Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates March 5th through March 11th, 2018. A suspect is presumed to be innocent until being found guilty in a court of law.