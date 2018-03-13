Sunny Days, Frosty Nights

by Ryan Stinnett

Growers beware, a frost advisory and freeze warning are in effect for much of Central Alabama for this morning, as temperatures are near 32 degrees. We also close to freezing lows early Wednesday and Thursday mornings with lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s in many areas. Thankfully our weather will be dry through mid-week with sunny days; highs tomorrow and Wednesday will be in the 50s, but a warming trend begins Thursday afternoon with a high in the upper 60s. Friday will see some increase in clouds, but for now we will leave the forecast dry and the high Friday afternoon will be well into the 70s. Rain is possible by Friday night.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Moist air returns to the state, and we expect mostly cloudy conditions over the weekend with a chance of showers and thunderstorms both days. Yep, unfortunately it looks like another weekend with the threat of rain and storms. With model inconsistency, it is too early to give specific timing on when the highest rain coverage will be. It won’t rain all weekend, but it certainly will rain at times with some thunder possible. For now we do not expect any problems with severe storms; rain amounts will be close to an inch over North Alabama, with lighter amounts for the southern counties of the state. Temperatures will be warm with afternoon highs in the upper 70s.

RAIN REMAINS INTO NEXT WEEK: Mild and rather unsettled weather conditions will continue, at least for the first half of the week with a chance of showers and storms along with highs at or over 70 degrees.

Have a great day!

Ryan