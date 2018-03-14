2018 Wagon Train Arrives in Montgomery

by Danielle Wallace, (BI) Bilbo

The Southeastern Livestock Exposition Rodeo is underway.

But before all the fun get’s started, the 2018 Wagon Train made its way into the Capitol City. Riders started their journey 11 days ago. They say they left with 19 wagons but arrived with about 13. While riders do enjoy being part of the train, they say it would be great if more people knew about it to get younger people on-board.

“We drove a 197 miles. We went 60 percent dirt and weaved around the back roads and we pulled up every night-every morning with the campers,” says Donnie Wall.

More wagon trains will be arrive Thursday as the rodeo parade kicks off.