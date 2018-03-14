A Freeze Overnight

by Shane Butler

High pressure is providing the clear and dry conditions over the region. It will also allow an ideal setup for temps to plunge into the lower 30s overnight. We expect a widespread frost early Thursday morning. Abundant sunshine will help boost temps back into the upper 60s to around 70 degrees by late afternoon. The warming trend continues through the weekend into early next week. Highs will manage mid to upper 70s while overnight lows only fall into the 50s. Along with the warm up comes our next decent chance for rain. Showers will move into the area late Friday afternoon. T-storms will join in as a frontal boundary heads into the region Friday night into Saturday. The front lingers over our area throughout the weekend, so showers and t-storms will be possible each day. Even more storms are ahead as another frontal boundary works into the area Monday. This round of t-storms could be a bit stronger. We will be watching future forecast model runs for an increase storm threat. As always we will keep you updated as we get closer.