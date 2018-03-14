Children’s Miracle Rodeo Kicks Off

by Ellis Eskew





Every year the night before cowboys and cowgirls saddle up at Garrett Coliseum, they come together for a good cause.

Wednesday night was no exception. It was the Children’s Miracle Rodeo.

Families with patients at Children’s of Alabama were invited to come out and take part in the festivities.

“Hardy just got on a horse for the first time ever. And I was a little nervous about it, but he had a great time. So it’s been great, so we will be back for sure,” said parent Cristi Cain.

This is the 19th year for the miracle rodeo.

“They have raised close to 100 thousand dollars for Children’s of Alabama through this event. So they are not only bringing fun and joy to these families lives but they are also raising money for us to be able to take care of the most critical patients,” said Emily Hornak with Children’s of Alabama.

The SLE rodeo parade will kick things off Thursday in downtown Montgomery at 11:30 am.