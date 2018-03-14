Freeze Warning Tonight, Then a Warming Trend

by Ryan Stinnett

For both Wednesday and Thursday afternoons, the weather will be sunny and calm with highs today in the 50s, but a warming trend begins tomorrow afternoon with a high in the 60s. GROWERS BEWARE!!! A freeze warning is in effect for much of Alabama tonight and early tomorrow morning as temperatures are expected to drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

ROLLING INTO THE WEEKEND: Friday will see some increase in clouds, but for now we will leave the forecast dry and the high Friday afternoon will be in the mid 70 degrees. Showers and a few storms will likely move into Alabama Friday night, and continue into Saturday morning. We will keep scattered showers and storms in the forecast all day with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures Saturday and Sunday should be in the lower 70s. The weather for Sunday should be very similar to Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds and the chance for passing showers and storms, as an area of low pressure tacking along the Gulf Coast.

INTO NEXT WEEK: Mild and rather unsettled weather conditions will continue, at least for the first half of the week with a chance of showers and storms along with highs at or over 70 degrees. Towards midweek, the models show another front moving across the area, and that would mean cooler weather for the latter half of next week.

Have a great day!

Ryan