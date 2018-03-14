Local Law Enforcement Cracking Down On Social Media Threats

by Jalea Brooks

Elmore County, Autauga County and Prattville law enforcement and officials say they are taking a stand against social media threats to schools.

The stern message comes after days after Prattville Police arrested two 12 -year-olds for separate school threat incidents; one of them threatened to “shoot-up” two Autauga County Schools.

Local authorities say they have investigated around 20 incidents related to school threats in the weeks after the mass shooting in Parkland, Florida.

The tragedy has prompted Autauga County school leaders to step up the efforts to keep students safe with plans to add additional cameras to ‘dead zone’ areas in schools and more direct communication with police using radios.

The flood of school threats has local officials once again calling on parents to monitor what their kids are doing online.

They say they are now looking into ways to hold parents responsible, and one of those ways could be paying for the resources used to investigate false threats.

District Attorney Randall Houston says he will push for a bill in the Alabama legislature next year that will require parents to repay the costs associated with social media school threats.