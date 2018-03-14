MPD Conducting Homicide Investigation
The Montgomery Police Department is conducting a homicide
investigation following the death of Chauncey Blackburn, 18, of Montgomery who died
from injuries he sustained in a Feb. 24, 2018, shooting. Blackburn was pronounced dead
early this morning at Baptist Medical Center South, where he had been receiving
treatment since the shooting.
On Saturday, Feb. 24, shortly after midnight MPD and Fire Medics responded to the
2700 block of Zelda Road in reference to a subject shot. At the scene, they located
Blackburn, who had sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported for
treatment.
MPD’s initial investigation indicates that the victim was wounded when one or more
suspects in an unknown vehicle fired at Blackburn, who was in a second vehicle traveling
on Zelda Road. There were no other injuries. The circumstances remain under
investigation. No arrests have been made at this time, and no additional information is
available for release in connection to this continuing investigation.
Police ask individuals with knowledge of this shooting to call CrimeStoppers at 215-
STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.