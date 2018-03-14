MPD Conducting Homicide Investigation

by Jonathan Thomas





The Montgomery Police Department is conducting a homicide

investigation following the death of Chauncey Blackburn, 18, of Montgomery who died

from injuries he sustained in a Feb. 24, 2018, shooting. Blackburn was pronounced dead

early this morning at Baptist Medical Center South, where he had been receiving

treatment since the shooting.

On Saturday, Feb. 24, shortly after midnight MPD and Fire Medics responded to the

2700 block of Zelda Road in reference to a subject shot. At the scene, they located

Blackburn, who had sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported for

treatment.

MPD’s initial investigation indicates that the victim was wounded when one or more

suspects in an unknown vehicle fired at Blackburn, who was in a second vehicle traveling

on Zelda Road. There were no other injuries. The circumstances remain under

investigation. No arrests have been made at this time, and no additional information is

available for release in connection to this continuing investigation.

Police ask individuals with knowledge of this shooting to call CrimeStoppers at 215-

STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.