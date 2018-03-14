MPD Investigating Fatal Crash Involving Pedestrian
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a fatal crash
following the death of a pedestrian who was struck and injured last week in the 900 block
of West South Boulevard.
MPD and Fire Medics responded to the scene at about 4 p.m. Friday, March 9, where
they located a pedestrian who had been struck by a 2012 Ford Fusion. Daniel Cochling,
60, of Fayetteville, Ga., was transported to Baptist Medical Center South with what
initially appeared to be non-life- threatening injuries. Further medical evaluation
determined his injuries to be critical, and he was pronounced dead March 13. The driver
of the Ford was not injured.
MPD’s investigation indicates that Cochling was attempting to cross the West South
Boulevard when he was struck. No charges are anticipated at this time. MPD’s
investigation is continuing, and no further information is available for release at this time.