MPD Investigating Fatal Crash Involving Pedestrian

by Jonathan Thomas





The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a fatal crash

following the death of a pedestrian who was struck and injured last week in the 900 block

of West South Boulevard.

MPD and Fire Medics responded to the scene at about 4 p.m. Friday, March 9, where

they located a pedestrian who had been struck by a 2012 Ford Fusion. Daniel Cochling,

60, of Fayetteville, Ga., was transported to Baptist Medical Center South with what

initially appeared to be non-life- threatening injuries. Further medical evaluation

determined his injuries to be critical, and he was pronounced dead March 13. The driver

of the Ford was not injured.

MPD’s investigation indicates that Cochling was attempting to cross the West South

Boulevard when he was struck. No charges are anticipated at this time. MPD’s

investigation is continuing, and no further information is available for release at this time.