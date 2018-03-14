National Pi Day Brings Big Savings

by Jonathan Thomas





It’s a day that brings math lovers, sweet-toothed pie enthusiasts and pizza fanatics together — National Pi Day.

National Pi Day 2018 — which celebrates the mathematical constant shortened to 3.14 and is naturally held every year on March 14 (3/14) — includes a long list of deals on pizza (pie) and regular pie-pie.

The March 14 holiday often feature prices discounted to (yep) $3.14, and sometimes, you can simply get free pie.

While there are no National Pi Day deals per se this year from Domino’s or Pizza Hut, each pizza chain has its own ongoing deals, like buy-one-get-one-free at Domino’s now through March 18, and $5.99 two-topping medium pizza.

Here are some of the best 2018 National Pi Day deals at participating locations.

Cici’s

When you buy an adult buffet at regular price (about $6) on National Pi Day 2018, you can get a second buffet for $3.14.

Hungry Howie’s

Purchase any Howie Bread at regular price on National Pi Day and you can get a one-topping medium pizza for $3.14.

Pieology

Sign up for marketing emails from Pieology and you’ll instantly get a coupon good for a $3.14 pizza when you buy one pie at regular price. This deal is only available on National Pi Day.

Whole Foods

Large bakery pies are $3.14 on March 14 at Whole Foods Markets, while supplies last.