NTSB says Bus Involved in South Alabama Crash was New

by Alabama News Network Staff

An investigator says the charter bus involved in a fatal crash in Alabama was new and making only its second trip.

Pete Kotowski of the National Transportation Safety Board briefed the media on the early stages of the investigation Wednesday.

Authorities say bus driver Harry Caligone was the only person to die in the crash, which happened early Tuesday on Interstate 10 east of Mobile, Alabama. About three dozen passengers were taken to hospitals for treatment.

The bus was traveling from Florida to Texas with a high school band at the time.

Kotowski says the driver was scheduled to meet a relief driver in Mobile before the wreck. He says that’s a normal procedure, and the driver hadn’t exceeded the number of hours he was allowed to drive.

