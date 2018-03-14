One More Night Near Freezing; Then Warmer Temps And Storms This Weekend

by Ben Lang

Happy Pi Day! Today (and especially tonight) may be best spent indoors eating pie or pizza. This afternoon, high temperatures peak only in the upper 50s, and it will be breezy at times with a northwest wind between 7 and 14 mph. Tonight will be clear and cold, and with winds becoming calm, lows will fall into the low 30s and even upper 20s for some spots. You’ll want to bring pets and cold-sensitive plants inside, but you don’t need to worry about pipes tonight. It’s really only going to be a brief period where we see temperatures fall below freezing Thursday morning.

We’ll begin a warming trend Thursday afternoon. Afternoon temperatures will be noticeably warmer, topping out in the lower 70s. Thursday night lows will be milder, in the low and mid 40s. There’s a slight chance for showers on Friday, and clouds will increase a bit through the day. Highs reach the mid 70s. Friday night should stay quite mild. Lows only drop to the upper 50s. The best chance for rain and Thunderstorms will be Saturday through Monday. We’ll have a couple storms systems impacting us, the first on Saturday and Sunday, and then the second swings through on Monday.