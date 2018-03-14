Smithsonian Traveling Water/Ways Exhibit on Display in Selma

by George McDonald





From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The city of Selma is hosting a traveling exhibit from the Smithsonian that explores water and its impact. The exhibit is underway until April 8th.

The Water/Ways exhibit explores how vital water is — by examining how people use it in so many different aspects of life.

The exhibit is part of the Museum on Main Street program, a national, state and local partnership that brings exhibits to rural areas.

Water/Ways is on display at the Arts Revive Carneal Building in downtown Selma.

“We want as many people as possible to see the exhibition because its really good but the other reason is, the more people who come, the more that increases Selma’s opportunities to get other exhibitions of this caliber,” said Martha Lockett with ArtsRevive.

The exhibit is open Wednesday thru Friday from 12 PM to 4 PM. And its open from 10 AM to 4 PM this Saturday.

For more information call ArtsRevive at (334) 878-2787.