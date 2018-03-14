Two Suspects in Selma Shooting That Injured 3-Year-Old Child Turn Themselves In

by Alabama News Network Staff





Two suspects wanted in connection with a shooting in Selma that injured a 3-year-old child are in police custody.

Police say Kentrevious Washington and Adrian Richardson, Jr. turned themselves in to police. They are accused of shooting at a woman at a Selma apartment. Her 3-year-old child was shot.

Both men are charged with attempted murder and firing a gun into an unoccupied vehicle.

Cassandra Jones of Selma has already been arrested and charged in the case.

Police say the case remains under investigation.