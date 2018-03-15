The 61st annual SLE Rodeo Now in Full Swing

by Ellis Eskew





The 61st annual SLE Rodeo is in full swing.

Thursday night was the first night at Garrett Coliseum.

Fans of all ages got to enjoy watching bare back bucking broncos, steer wrestling and some of the best bull riders and bull fighters in the country.

Officials say this rodeo has more cowboys and cowgirls who competed in the National Finals Rodeo than any other rodeo within 200 miles.

“What we have is some world champions coming in and that’s really good. and they are competing against world champion bucking stock. so that makes a good match up,” said SLE President-elect Jimmy Holliman.

The SLE Rodeo runs through Saturday night at Garrett Coliseum.