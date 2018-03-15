Advocating for Disability Rights

by Danielle Wallace

Dozens of people spent the Thursday at the state house advocating for change when it comes to people living with disabilities.

Mary White an 18-year-old living with Hydrocephalus – a condition that effects the brain, is among the crowd demanding change.

“I had 36 brain surgeries but that doesn’t stop me,” says White.

White has plans to attend college. But for some people living with disabilities that milestone can be hard.

“A lot of the disabled are looked over when it comes to scholarships and the like so we’re trying to get a bill that would allow our younger constituents to be able to pursue their dreams in terms of going to college,” says Maze Marshall.

There are a number of other issues like disability access aisles that advocates are talking to legislatures about.

“If you park in that aisle then that takes you know a space basically from those of us that are disabled. Another one is an assistive technology bill that would basically create a lemon law for our assistive devices,” says Maze.

While they look to legislatures for change, former Governor Don Sielgelman was also there to support, who says his support for those living with disabilities started decades ago while he was in the political arena.

“It wasn’t long before I became an advocate for accessibility and for a greater awareness and for a greater awareness for the problems that people with disabilities face,” says Siegleman.

“We’re just prayerful and hopeful that our legislators listen to us and what they’re supposed to do,” says Marshall.

To learn more about “Disabilities Rights and Resources” you can visit www.disability-rights.org.