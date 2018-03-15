Alabama Executes Man Convicted of 2000 Murder

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama has executed a man who killed his employer at a traveling carnival decades ago and later dropped appeals and asked for the death sentence to be carried out.

Authorities say 50-year-old Michael Wayne Eggers was pronounced dead at 7:29 p.m. CDT Thursday after an injection at the state prison in Atmore.

Eggers was sentenced to death for his conviction in the 2000 strangulation killing of Bennie Francis Murray. Murray had hired Eggers to work at her concession business with a traveling carnival.

In 2016, following disagreements with his attorneys, Eggers asked Alabama to quickly schedule his execution. His former lawyers had tried to stop the execution, arguing Eggers was mentally ill and incompetent when he decided to drop appeals and fire his lawyers.

