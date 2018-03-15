Child Care Safety Act Passes In Senate

by Jonathan Thomas





The ‘Child Care Safety Act,’ sponsored by Rep. Pebblin Warren, passed out of the Senate this morning with a vote of 22-4. This legislation would provide the most basic level of safety for children attending religious affiliated daycares throughout the state including requiring criminal background checks on the people whose care children are being placed into and yearly inspections of facilities.

“Today is a great day for the children of Alabama,” said Rep. Pebblin Warren. “This legislation will go a long way to ensuring a safer environment for children across the state who attend these facilities.I greatly appreciate all the support from my colleagues and look forward to the Governor signing this important legislation.”