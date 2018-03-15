Colleges Visit Concordia Campus to Recruit Students

by George McDonald





From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Concordia College Alabama hosted a College Transfer Fair on campus to try and help students find a place to finish up their education.

More than forty colleges came to the event to recruit students.

The school is closing at the end of the semester due to lingering financial problems.

Concordia officials organized the event to help students find a place to finish up their degree.

“We’re doing all that we can to help the students, its the right thing to do,” said Interim President James Lyons.

“They came here hoping to complete their degree here and as things turned out they’re not all going to be able to do that.”

Kiunte Pettus is a sophomore education major.

“They have really stepped up to help us out to make sure that the transition is a smooth ride,” she said.

Concordia College Alabama has about 450 students.

It was founded in 1922.