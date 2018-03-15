Controversial Bill to Arm Teachers Moves Forward in Alabama

by Jonathan Thomas





A divided House of Representatives committee has approved a proposal that would allow some teachers to carry or access firearms in schools.

The House Public Safety and Homeland Security Committee voted 5-4 for the bill Thursday.

The bill would allow school systems to designate employees that could carry or access handguns and rifles.

Republican Rep. Will Ainsworth, the bill sponsor, said it is “common sense” since many schools can’t afford to have paid law enforcement officers on campus.

Opponents argued arming teachers is the wrong approach to improve school safety.

Rep. Mary Moore, a Democrat from Birmingham, said the state should provide schools with funding to hire police officers.

The bill could get a floor vote next week.

Parents would not know which teachers carry guns for security reasons.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)