Montgomery Teen Awarded at 2018 Disney Dreamers Academy

by Jonathan Thomas

1/3 Essence President and Victoria Hardy

2/3 Victoria Hardy Selected for Disney Dreamers Academy

3/3 Victoria Hardy Selected for Disney Dreamers Academy





Ezekiel Academy high school junior Victoria Hardy, 17, was recently accepted into the Disney

Dreamers Class of 2018 and awarded an internship with Essence magazine. An impactful essay in her

application and her passion to impact the world in a positive way through journalism earned her a

place in the Disney Dreamers Class of 2018. The high school junior was one of 100 teens selected out

of 10,000 who applied nationwide. She plans to attend Howard University and major in journalism

with a minor in political science. Hardy was one of two Disney Dreamers to be selected to intern for

Essence magazine during the upcoming 2018 Essence Festival in New Orleans, Louisiana held July 5-8.

“My dream is to have a career as an international broadcasting journalist. I plan to produce various

documentaries and own a news network. It is my passion to impact the world in a positive way

through journalism.” –Victoria Hardy, 2018 Disney Dreamer

“In order to dream big you must have the aspects of a dreamer: imagination, aspiration, leadership,

creativity, plans and purpose.” – Victoria Hardy, 2018 Disney Dreamer

Disney Dreamers Academy is a power-packed, 4-day event hosted by Steve Harvey

and Essence magazine and held annually at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, in which 100

select high school students, ages 13-19, are inspired to dream big and get a jump-start on making

those dreams come true! Students chosen to attend travel from every corner of the country to

participate in a series of sessions and workshops held within the magical setting of Walt Disney World

Resort, virtually turning the theme parks into vibrant classrooms where Dreamers can imagine bright

futures, make exciting discoveries and learn how to put their goals into action.

Dreamers engage in a wide variety of experiences while working side by side with some of today’s top

celebrities, community and industry leaders and dedicated Disney Cast members.

With a theme of “Be 100,” a reference to being 100 percent authentic, the academy featured

inspirational mentoring, networking and entertainment sessions, as well as opportunities to enjoy

the theme parks.

Students also heard from celebrities, including host Steve Harvey, singer-songwriter Ne-Yo, gospel

star Yolanda Adams and actor Jussie Smollett, who portrays Jamal Lyon on the Fox television

series Empire. The guest list also included Black-ish stars Miles Davis and Marshai Martin, and Pro

Football Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith.

“You can’t Google your way to success, you also have to work.” – Steve Harvey, Host