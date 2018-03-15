Owner of Winn-Dixie Stores Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Restructuring

by Alabama News Network Staff





Southeastern Grocers, the owner of the Winn-Dixie grocery store chain, has announced that it’s entered into Chapter 11 bankruptcy restructuring. In a statement to Alabama News Network, the company says it will voluntarily file pre-packaged chapter 11 cases.

The company says its goal is to work through financial restructuring as quickly as possible and to emerge within the next 90 days.

Even so, Southeastern Grocers says it will close 94 stores it considers to be underperforming. That includes the Winn-Dixie store at 3881 Atlanta Highway, near Dalraida Road.

That will leave the company with 582 stores under the Winn-Dixie, Bi-Lo, Harveys and Fresco y Mas brands. Not all of the stores that are closing are Winn-Dixie stores.

Southeastern Grocers has stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Here are the 10 stores closing in Alabama:

Winn-Dixie 2495 Hwy 431 Anniston

Winn-Dixie 2220 Bessemer Road Birmingham

Winn-Dixie 3075 Us Hwy 98 Daphne

Winn-Dixie 3850 W. Main Street Dothan

Winn-Dixie 2131 Ross Clark Circle Dothan

Winn-Dixie Hwy 59 And 16Th Avenue Gulf Shores

Winn-Dixie 2502 Schillinger Rd S Mobile

Winn-Dixie 1134 South Alabama Ave. Monroeville

Winn-Dixie 3881 Atlanta Highway Montgomery

Winn-Dixie 21951 D Hwy 59 Robertsdale