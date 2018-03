Park Service Grants

Almost $3-Million for Alabama Civil Rights Sites

by Tim Lennox





The U.S. Park Service has awarded millions of dollars in grants for civil rights sites in Alabama, including $5000,000 for The Mount Zion A.M.E. Zion Church Memorial Annex in Montgomery (above) and $300,00 for the Second Phase of Preservation of Brown Chapel AME Church in Selma. (Left)

