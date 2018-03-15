Prattville Police Searching for Vehicle Burglar Suspect

by Jonathan Thomas

1/4 Suspect

2/4 Suspect

3/4 Suspect

4/4 Suspect







Prattville Investigators advise that on February 1, 2018 the victim parked her vehicle in a

parking lot located in the 600 block of McQueen Smith Road and entered a physical

therapy business. When she returned to her vehicle, her purse had been stolen from the

unlocked vehicle. Between the dates of February 2 nd and February 5 th an unknown female

suspect was captured on multiple security cameras cashing checks that were in the

victim’s purse. The female suspect can be seen wearing different wigs to alter her

disguise.

She was last seen driving a newer model Jeep Renegade, white in color.

If you can identify or know the current whereabouts of this subject, please immediately

call the Police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!